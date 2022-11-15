HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Insider Activity
Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %
Amphenol stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,199. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Amphenol Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
Featured Articles
