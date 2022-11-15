HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,465. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

