HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

ADP stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $253.14. 37,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

