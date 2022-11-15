HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Walt Disney Profile

DIS stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $95.61. 544,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

