Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.1 %

HGV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,673. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 123.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 344.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 95.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $12,663,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

