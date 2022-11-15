Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

