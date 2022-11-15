Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

HIMX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 77,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 102.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 719.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

