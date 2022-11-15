Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Price Performance
HIMX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
