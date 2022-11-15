Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $454,401 over the last 90 days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 624,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.