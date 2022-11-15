Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.12) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 100 ($1.18) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HCHDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 20,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,979. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

