HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCFF remained flat at 50.37 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of 52.60. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of 46.95 and a 12 month high of 83.80.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
