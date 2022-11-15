HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $377.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.