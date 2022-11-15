Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 1,976.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 74,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $224.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

