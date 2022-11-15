Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after buying an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 99,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $8,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.76. 108,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,393. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

