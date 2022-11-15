Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

