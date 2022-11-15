Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 209 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

