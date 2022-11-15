Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 307 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.09. 147,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The firm has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

