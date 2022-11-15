Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 43 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.74. 63,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The company has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

