Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 780 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 15,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. 335,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

