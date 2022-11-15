Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 943 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 1.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 470,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SFBS traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

