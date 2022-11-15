Horizon Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

AMAT stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 184,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.