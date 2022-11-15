Horizon Technology Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

