Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,259. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

