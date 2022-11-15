Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Houlihan Lokey worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

