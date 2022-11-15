Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in October

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUFAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a report on Monday, September 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

