Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.06 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $69.96 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

