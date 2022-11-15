Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 27,270 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 1,655,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,782,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 576,320 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 5.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.