Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

