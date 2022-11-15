Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

