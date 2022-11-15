Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA FBGX opened at $419.04 on Tuesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $895.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.77 and its 200-day moving average is $441.47.

