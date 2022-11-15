Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

