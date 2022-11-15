Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FRTY opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

