HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.52. HUYA shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 36,582 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

HUYA Trading Up 17.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $642.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

