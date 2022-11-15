Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.5 %
HY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. 46,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,656. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
