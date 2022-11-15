Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

