ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. ICC accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICC Price Performance

ICC stock remained flat at $15.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ICC has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

