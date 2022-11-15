IDEX Market Capitalization Tops $32.97 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. IDEX has a total market cap of $32.97 million and $4.65 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

