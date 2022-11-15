IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Short Interest Up 26.1% in October

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IG Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IG Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGACW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 21,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,221. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.06.

