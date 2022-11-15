IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,190,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,349. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

