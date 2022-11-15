Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 943,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ANTOF stock opened at 15.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.24. Iida Group has a 1 year low of 14.63 and a 1 year high of 15.62.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

