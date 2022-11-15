Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average is $198.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

