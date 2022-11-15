Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Immersion Stock Up 23.6 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 55,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,759.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,501 shares of company stock valued at $857,916. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

