ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Barclays began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 7.5 %

About ImmunoGen

IMGN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

