Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.25

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 8210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Immunovant Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,894 shares of company stock valued at $178,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

