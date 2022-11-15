Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.03) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.44) to GBX 2,350 ($27.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($26.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,256.67 ($26.52).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,038 ($23.95) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,992.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,880.27. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,164 ($25.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.37 billion and a PE ratio of 956.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

