Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $7,519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at $209,485,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $7,519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at $209,485,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,889 shares of company stock worth $40,151,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

