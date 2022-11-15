Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,430 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.