Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Futu by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

