Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,049 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

