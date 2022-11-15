Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

