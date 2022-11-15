Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Natera worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 56.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Natera Trading Down 12.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Natera stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.